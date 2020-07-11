Mr. Kingsmill’s op ed piece on Robert E. Lee would have been a little stronger if he had identified Gen. Lee as the Commanding General of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia. The flag that many find objectionable was not the Confederate flag but the Battle Flag of the Army of Northern Virginia. Historically the name of Robert E. Lee High School should be preserved. The current fad of changing names and mascots to solve deep-seated complex anger and hatred only throws gasoline on the campfire.
Cyrus B. Fletcher
