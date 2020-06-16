Arguing, running away, or fighting with police are really stupid things to do, and can only lead to escalating situations. The text below lists highlights from a publication by the Texas DPS concerning what to do if stopped by police.
• Park as far to the right of main traffic lanes as possible or park on a side street or parking lot.
• Turn off the engine and activate hazard warning lights. At night, turn on the interior dome light.
• Remain in the car and lower the windows. Keep both hands clearly in sight on the steering wheel. An officer may approach from either side of the vehicle.
• Before reaching into the glove box or console to retrieve your proof of insurance or driver’s license, inform the officer of where the items are and follow the officer’s directions.
• If asked to exit the vehicle, advise passengers to remain in the car unless otherwise directed by the law enforcement officer.
Obligations, responsibilities,
courtesy and safety
Be courteous during traffic stops and other officer/citizen interactions. Exiting your vehicle without the officer asking you to do so may be perceived as a threat to the officer’s safety. Drivers and passengers inside a vehicle should not attempt to reach, dig, or search for their license or insurance documents before or while an officer is approaching.
Drivers are required by law to display a driver license when requested. If you are arrested, you are required to give your name, address, and date of birth. Police may ask for consent to search your vehicle or person. If an officer has cause to believe that your vehicle contains evidence of a crime, it can be searched without your consent. If an officer believes that you have a weapon, the officer can conduct a pat down search of your person and search your vehicle.
Complaints or concerns
If you believe an officer has acted inappropriately, you should report that conduct to the officer’s superiors and follow agency guidelines for submitting complaints against officers. Officers will provide their names and badge numbers on request, when practical. Signing a citation is not admitting guilt. If you do not agree with the charge brought against you and wish to contest it, you should argue your case before a judge or request a jury trial and acquire the services of an attorney.
Jerry L. Jones
Baytown
