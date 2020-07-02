In a stunning article this past week the New York Times reported that the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to end government sponsored health insurance for tens of millions of Americans. This is happening while the country is dealing with the biggest public health crisis in our history. What line of reasoning could possibly make that decision sound reasonable?
The whole affair reminds me of what a recent anti-mask demonstrator shouted out: “Your health is not my responsibility.” This administration has the a exact same message. While it simultaneously claims to be doing a wonderful job in responding to this pandemic and maintaining the public health, it works behind the scenes to deny individual health care. Maintaining public health is heralded as a job well done, implying it is a responsibility of the federal government. But then they turn around and deny a federal role in maintaining individual health. The incongruity should be staggering, but we have become emotionally and intellectually numb to such contradictions.
