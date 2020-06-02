A group of scientist has just figured out that fat may be harvested and used as a kind of human repair kit for all sorts of body parts. This changes the way we think about obesity. Ordinary human fat is a rich source of stem cells. I will donate my body to science. Not my entire body, just those rolls of fat around my waist and hips.
Philanthropist that I am, I have decided to become a fat donor. I am not surprised that fat cells can divide and grow. I think they have a life of their own. My New Year’s resolution was to lose 10 pounds. After working diligently I have lost zero.
Obviously I need a new scale. Mine is stuck on the same old number. At least it has stopped going up, but what prevents it from going down? Just think my spare tire can become a source of spare parts and hip fat might eventually eliminate the need for a hip replacement. Bring on the Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla.
This is the best news on the great American obsession since dieting became the $50 billion growth industry that we all know and love. The imperative to be thin has spread as rapidly as the average American waistline. Fleshy men and women are targeted as self-indulgent folks of little willpower and less worth.
Now, however, by donating fat to science we can stop counting our worth by the number of ribs sticking out and start counting our worth in chunks of fat. We now have a socially useful reason to stop worrying and eat.
Out of the generosity of my heart, I shall become a designated eater. I will become a dedicated consumer of chocolate covered nuts, large raisin oatmeal cookies and birthday cake with icing. I am willing to be harvested for humanity.
Finally, as a supreme sacrifice, I will even give up my exercise program. Yes, it’s true, being a fat donor is a tough dirty job. But somebody has to do it.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
