In our pop quizzes on history, we try to focus on local topics and people.
This time, however, we’re opening the umbrella wider to cover a broader scope in Texas history. In many cases, local and Texas history are one in the same, given the significant events that happened on home territory.
Here are five names in question, followed by five rather wordy answers:
1. Who was Manuel Cos? 2. Anson Jones? 3. Manuel Fernandez Castrillon? 4. Juan Almonte? 5. Emily West?
Answers:
Gen. Martin Perfecto de Cos, the brother-in-law of Gen. Santa Anna, led Mexican forces in the Siege of Bexar in December 1835. Texas soldiers won that battle in San Antonio but lost the next one in March 1836 at the Alamo. Cos was at the Alamo and also, at the last minute, at San Jacinto, bringing reinforcements. While the Texas Army was winning that battle, Cos and Santa Anna were running for their lives in different directions. The runaways were captured soon afterward. For a while, Cos was imprisoned at Galveston where he and James Morgan, founder of Morgan’s Point, became best buddies. Morgan had been sent by President David G. Burnet to Galveston to fortify the island to prepare for a Mexican Army invasion. Before released, Cos spent several months in Liberty where the citizens treated him more like a guest than a prisoner. His new friends even invited him to a ball celebrating the victory at San Jacinto, but Cos politely declined. (What would his brother-in-law think.)
Anson Jones, known as the “Architect of Annexation,” was serving as the last president of Texas when it became a state. “The Republic of Texas is no more,” he declared at a statehood ceremony. A medical doctor, Jones had graduated from the prestigious Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. Politics, however, interested Jones more than medicine. He had served as the Texas minister to the U.S. and as Secretary of State when Sam Houston was president of Texas. After Texas became a state, he never recovered from his loss for election to the U.S. Senate. Moody and depressed, he committed suicide on Jan. 9, 1858, in a Houston hotel, site of the future Rice Hotel. With Dr. Ashbel Smith’s help, his widow Mary Jones and children moved to a farm at Goose Creek.
Remarkable, isn’t it, that a Mexican Army general’s name can be found on the De Zavala Plaza historical marker at the San Jacinto Battleground. There’s a good reason. The name of Manuel Fernandez Castrillon reflects the true friendship that existed – in spite of the Texas Revolution -- between the Mexican general and a former Mexican official, Texas Vice President Lorenzo de Zavala. After Castrillon died at San Jacinto, Zavala searched the battleground for the body and had his friend buried in the Zavala family cemetery. Secretary of War Thomas Rusk had tried to save Castrillon’s life, ordering Texas soldiers not to shoot, but they shot and killed him anyway. Castrillon, a longtime military leader, had grown to hate Santa Anna for his erratic behavior. He argued with the dictator constantly about his cruel orders, especially about executing Texas prisoners at Goliad and the Alamo.
Before San Jacinto, Col. Juan Almonte was well known in this area, visiting in local homes on inspection tours. He was fluent in English, having been educated in the U.S. His father was Jose Morelos, a Catholic priest and a martyr in Mexico’s own fight for independence in the early 1800s. One of the homes that Almonte visited in present-day Baytown belonged to William Scott. Confident that the Texas Army didn’t have a chance of winning, Almonte looked forward to taking the Scott home as a victory prize. He had a good side, though. We can thank Almonte for saving the lives of Texas President David G. Burnet and family as they fled from Mexican troops invading Morgan’s Point. The Burnets were boarding a boat to escape to Galveston as the troops approached. Almonte ordered the soldiers not to shoot because a woman and children were aboard. The order was obeyed, and the Burnet family continued their journey to Galveston.
Emily West also was known as Emily Morgan when she worked for James Morgan at Morgan’s Point. A New Yorker, she was hired as an indentured servant but was out of a job soon after she came to Texas. Preceding the battle at San Jacinto, Mexican troops invaded Morgan’s Point, looted the warehouse, ate all the food and lastly, put a torch to everything in sight. Dragging Emily West/Morgan with them, the soldiers headed for San Jacinto. After the 18-minute war was over, Emily began to be called by yet another name: the Yellow Rose of Texas. It’s been said that she inspired a song by that name. Truth or fiction: Was the Yellow Rose of Texas in the tent with Santa Anna, diverting his attention when the surprise attack by the hoot-and- hollerin’ Texas soldiers began? (Only the Rose knows.) Eventually she returned to New York City, a calm, peaceful place after San Jacinto.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
