I support the police and feel proud of our Baytown Police Department. Just this past Saturday, Bobby took the old Jimmy out so he could get a haircut. It stalled. A female officer stopped traffic in the lanes and personally helped him push it out of the way.
Not with the push guard on her cruiser, but her hands. Later, I noticed an officer helping a man with his hood up.
Then as I watched the news, I see absolute disrespect for a human’s right to breath by another and others just stand by. It hurts me to see such behavior. Never should have happened.
Come on, people, we all matter. Respect each other. These are not the norm to represent our police departments and everyday citizens.
Bless our first responders and our neighbors just trying to share this planet.
