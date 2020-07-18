This attempt to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School is only a small piece in a much bigger movement. It has nothing to do with Robert E. Lee, social justice, equality, black, white, brown or blue. It’s a small piece of a much larger movement to destroy the USA, erase our history, rewrite the constitution, and socialize our country.
This movement is not about BLM or any of the items above. These things are only the catalyst being used by those that hate our country and want to destroy it. Millions, if not billions of dollars from super wealthy individuals and corporations with alternative motives are funding this movement.
