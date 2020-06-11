You’re the boss. An employee has made several large and undeniable blunders that have cost your company a huge amount of money. You must decide whether to fire this employee or keep him on and hope that he learns a lesson from the disasters. In your mind there are two scenarios that could play out when you call the person in:
(1) He could be apologetic, admit his mistakes, and promise to work smarter and do better — or
(2) He might be offended that his work is being questioned, deny all responsibility, blame previous employees for the mistake, and insist repeatedly that his work is always perfect.
Thinking about what is best for the future of the company, which response would cause you to fire him?
You will be the boss in November.
Frank Butcher
Lynchburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.