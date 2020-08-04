Due to the misconduct as trustees, Agustin Loredo and Shae Cottar should not be allowed to discuss or vote on the renaming of Robert E. Lee High School. They have voiced in public, as well as on the radio and social media, that they are for renaming the school before it was on the agenda, and that they are also members of the groups that are for changing the name.
David A. Reidland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.