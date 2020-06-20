If I were marketing a product of any sort, I would keep my political views to myself. Why are business owners, athletes, and movie stars so quick to throw themselves on a potentially damaging controversial sword? It rarely helps their business and often alienates customers. Look at the NFL for a prime example. On top of that, Black Lives Matter will give zero credit and zero positive acknowledgment.
To most voters watching the news, BLM has become a twisted perverted movement that has done more damage to boost the black cause than can be repaired. The many videos of massive looting, killing and injuring cops, business owners, and bystanders portray the very opposite message of acceptance for their cause, civility and racial harmony. Worse of all, it makes people more distrusting, further hurting the BLM cause.
In this regard, BLM is a miserable failure and paints the exact opposite picture of what was surely intended. The rabid anarchical displays from across the country portray lawlessness, contempt for authority, and greed - nothing more.
Our world here in Baytown with our multi-ethnical cohesion makes all of this destructive behavior appear to be from another country and does not reflect life here in our town. I quit watching or listening to the talking heads, because the world they describe is far away. I suggest everyone do the same and let’s get on with life.
Bert Marshall
Baytown
