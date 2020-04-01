Cheers and Jeers is a collection of quick hits of praise and comments on local, state and national issues. Send submissions to: sunnews@baytownsun.com
Cheers
• Cheers to all the organizers and volunteers for the food fairs that have become particularly popular during the coronavirus pandemic. Just drive by a site with all the cars lined up and you can tell working such an event is not for the faint-hearted. There is an overwhelming need right now with the number of lay-offs exacerbated by an uncertain future. The fairs are much shorter than advertised because food is quickly gone. The flurry of activity has been tiring but necessary and much appreciated.
• Cheers to all those city residents and business owners who have stepped up to take care of the first responders. The example of Fuzzy’s Tacos collecting and matching donations to feed those on the front line of this battle against COVID-19 have become America’s heroes and justifiably so. Roosters is another example of a restaurant stepping up despite being limited to carry out and delivery services in some cases. The first responders are putting their lives on the lines in many places while waiting uncertainly for what may lie ahead in others. We may not have the words, but at least there is food to offer and that is the next best thing.
• Cheers to the Sterling Library for collecting stories of the pandemic to create a historical collection for future generations. Call 281-422-1116 to share an experience in two minutes or less. It will provide a verbal history of daily life during a historical event. Such a collection will be a treasure for future generations and lessons learned could prove invaluable.
Jeers
• Jeers to Liberty University from which we have learned just because you are in charge doesn’t mean you are smart. Rather than call for a shutdown like other schools, university president Jerry Falwell, Jr. directed students to return to campus for studies after spring break. Falwell has previously stated COVID-19 was a hoax from the Democrats to bring down President Trump.
As a student, you had to be nervous already? Reports indicate one student sick and 10 others quarantined at this particular time. Falwell’s father spent his time stirring it up with Tinky Winky the gay teletubby. Maybe he should follow that example and stay in his lane.
