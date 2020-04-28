Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of April 20 to April 27 as determined by the number of page views:
1. PD won’t target mask order violators (Sunday)
2. Baytown receives grants for Harvey flooding damage (Friday)
3. Harris County mandates masks in public (Thursday)
4. Search ends in Cedar Bayou after no signs of anyone missing (Wednesday)
5. Police Beat — All the rage on the roads (Tuesday)
6. 9-year-old takes on mask-making mission (April 21)
7. Police encourage precaution on public (Sunday)
8. Harris County cases surpass 5,000, Baytown pushes past 60
9. Seth Cary, Cedar Bayou pioneer (April 21)
10. Have Faith: Church launches birthday parade effort (Wednesday)
The three most-read articles for the year, based on views, are, “Harris Co. Public Health: 23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Baytown firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18).
— Michael Pineda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.