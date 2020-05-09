It would be foolish to blame The Baytown Sun for my not knowing what day it is. Besides, blaming The Sun might bring a sudden halt to my newspaper career.
“You’re fired, Jimbo!”
So as not to raise the ire of Publisher Carol Skewes and Managing Editor David Bloom, who may or not read my weekend column, let me say The Sun played only a partial role in my not knowing what day it is.
Several weeks ago, you’ll recall, because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Sun was forced to cut back to three publications per week. Like businesses everywhere, adjustments had to be made.
And what was strictly a Sunday paper, is now a “Weekend Sunday” paper and is delivered on Saturday, which, under normal circumstances, is the day before Sunday.
So when I arise from sleepytown and read what I wrote, it’s really SATURDAY. But in my mind it’s, you know, SUNDAY.
Thusly, I don’t, in fact, know what the heck day it is.
Three other factors play a role in my befuddlement. 1) Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, which for 25-plus years we’ve attended at 4:30 on Saturday; 2) Eating at El Toro on Decker after services; 3) Watching “Wheel of Fortune” after eating at El Toro.
But there has been no Mass in several weeks. Likewise, El Toro has been closed for some time. So it seems like, well, Sunday.
Put these things together and I’m completely discombobulated.
Actually, what our life has turned into is a week with TWO SUNDAYS. Kind of. Maybe.
If you think you’re mixed-up, think about me.
What’s confusing is, again I get up and read my keen column and think it’s Sunday. But then I spot the mailman delivering our letters. What? They’re delivering mail on Sundays now?
Later, we’re watching TV, and “Wheel” comes on. “Wheel” on Sunday? Since when?
Then it dawns on me. The Sun is now delivered on Saturday, and mentally I’m a day ahead. I’m thinking it’s Sunday.
See?
I was talking about the new delivery day recently with Tom Gentry, who after years of friendship now allows me to call him Tommy. For those who don’t know, Tommy is one of the most interesting personages in Baytown lore.
Like, he’s a former Baytown mayor, and a former Baytown city councilman, and a former GCCISD school board member. To my knowledge, he never served as Harris County judge. Or President.
He’s also one of the few Robert E. Lee Ganders still around who played in REL’s back-to-back state championship football games in 1950 and 1951 under the great Dan Stallworth. Unfortunately, the Ganders lost to Lubbock High both years.
Tommy later played for the SMU Mustangs, and was honored recently to have his picture displayed at Gerald J. Ford Stadium among other former Pony stars.
One other thing. Gentry Middle School is named after Tommy’s daddy, former Goose Creek Supt. George Gentry. The school’s athletic teams go by the Mustangs, as in SMU, and their colors are orange and white, as in the Texas Longhorns, for whom Tommy’s brother, George Jr., played.
Bet you didn’t know that.
Anyway, recently, and I don’t know what day it was – probably not Sunday – we were talking about The Sun’s new schedule.
Although he already knew, I pointed out that when I was hired here 51 years ago this month (I was only two years old), The Sun published six days a week and was an afternoon paper, and the Sunday paper was delivered on Saturday afternoon.
No big deal. I went with the flow, because I was the new kid on Publisher Fred Hartman’s block.
But when I came back to The Sun 20 years ago as a leading columnist, it was then a morning paper, and Sunday meant Sunday, as far as delivery went.
Now with my column coming out on Saturday, no church services, and no El Toro, I’m completely lost. I don’t know what day it is anymore.
Does any of this sound familiar?
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
