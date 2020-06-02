Have you ever wondered about the exit sign on I-10 for Ellis School Road? Well, here’s probably more than you really wanted to know.
Joseph Vehlein was German merchant living in Mexico City in 1825 when, like the better-known Stephan F. Austin, he was granted an empresario contract with the Mexican government to bring settlers to colonial Texas. Austin’s colony was west of the San Jacinto but there was actually some overlap in the two colonies. Vehlein’s colony was east of the river, west of Nacogdoches, and south of El Camino Real, the King’s Highway which ran from Nacogdoches to San Antonio and the colony stretched all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico. In August 1835, George Ellis was granted one league of land in Vehlein’s Colony. His land grant was between today’s Garth and Sjolander Road, and between I-10 and FM-1942. It is doubtful that he ever lived there because a year later he sold the grant to James Morgan and lived on the east bank of Goose Creek.
By 1860 the Ellis League was for sale again. Jacob deCordova in the city of Austin was advertising land “in the immediate vicinity of the thriving settlement known as Bloodgoods” (That settlement was just to the east on Cedar Bayou, probably near Needle Point). He went on to say “The tract is in part heavily timbered and well worth the attention of the planter. Terms will be liberal and title is undisputable.” Apparently it didn’t sell because another ad in an 1866 Houston Telegraph noted its proximity to the Galveston, Houston & Henderson Railroad, the excellence of the soil and its adaptability for a cotton plantation or market garden.
Somewhere along the way Charles J. Johnson bought the land and in the mid-1890s had it surveyed and subdivided into 160 acre tracts. He had recruited most of the settlers who were of Swedish ancestry from Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, and Illinois. They were experienced corn farmers and created quite a stir with their farming techniques and equipment. The Galveston Daily News reported they brought with them the best improved farming implements and heavy teams of oxen. Another article commented that it made the locals want to upgrade the walk-behind pony plows they used with the sit-on wheeled sulky plows that the newcomers were bringing. It said “in a few years the pony plow and other one-horse implements will be shown only as curiosities of the olden regime when the whole country was but a pasture for the long horn and free as the air to everybody.” In 1895 Johnson was planning on moving his family from Chicago to the settlement. By 1897 he had still not moved and since the large tracts had not all sold, he broke them up into smaller tracts to rent for growing hay. He said he could get a dollar an acre for the rent.
The Ellis League School opened about 1905 on the northeast corner of today’s N. Main St and I-10. They built a new brick school house in 1911 which was financed by the same bond election which built the two-story Cedar Bayou school house. Prior to the election, school at Cedar Bayou had been held in the Masonic Lodge. One of the students, Marjorie Brown, described the Ellis League school as “a red brick, one-room school with a bell on top. There was a privy off to the left. There were steps to climb to reach the cloak-rooms, one for the boys and one for the girls. Miss Fleta Pounds taught eight grades and the desks were arranged by classes. They played Red Rover and baseball and many other games during recess.” The only other student in her first grade class was Irene Ulrick. The building was also used by the Methodist church at Cedar Bayou. Mrs. Thad Johnson taught Sunday school and Annie Sjolander Scott played the organ for church services.
Ellis League School almost closed in 1919 when the Cedar Bayou ISD trustees failed to make bond for textbooks for the school but it finally closed for good in 1924. After the school closed, the building was used by Shiloh Baptist Church and then for a short time as the first building for Cedar Bayou Baptist Church until it was destroyed by the 1943 hurricane.
In 1900 Harris County Commissioners built a road to the settlement which started at the Lynchburg Crosby road (today’s FM-1100) and traveled east for about 10-1/2 miles to intersect the Crosby Cedar Bayou road. In 1914 the road was extended all the way to Cedar Bayou stream where there was a shipping dock, three rice warehouses and a ferry which connected Needle Point road on both sides of the bayou. In 1916 there were plans to construct a bridge across the bayou and money was allocated for the project and it even shows up on some maps drawn at the time. Some folks petitioned for it to be a draw bridge to accommodate barge traffic but they couldn’t generate enough support for that. This road was going to be part of the new Hwy 228 which would connect Houston to Port Arthur. Highway 146 would also use the bridge but an alternate route favored by County Commissioner Beatrice Massey had Hwy-146 crossing Cedar Bayou further south. Her plan was accepted and Needle Point road was bypassed entirely. A few years later the Ellis School Road was re-designated and became the route of Hwy 73 which eventually became I-10.
Some test wells were drilled in the Ellis League in the 1930s and before long oil rigs dotted the prairie. Aerial photographs taken in 1943 show hundreds of abandoned drilling sites that didn’t pan out. Today the rigs are gone, the hay fields have been replaced by grass farms, a school (Goose Creek Memorial H.S.) is back on the land, and the Ellis School Road has been overlaid by I-10.
So the next time you are driving down I-10 and see the Ellis School Road exit sign and the empty lot at North Main you can impress everybody in the car with your knowledge of the George Ellis League.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.