I think Mr. Wilson’s editorial entitled “Memorial Day, the cost of war” disrespects those who have died in the service of our country and minimizes their sacrifice.
Who isn’t against war and how easy it is to sit in the cheap seats and criticize something we’re all against without any viable alternative? Mr. Wilson doesn’t think any cause is sufficient justification for war? How about freedom? When you focus on the small picture and just look at the individual soldiers who have suffered and sacrificed in war, you miss the bigger picture.
We fought the Revolutionary War for freedom from England and created the most awesome form of government ever created. That seems like a pretty big accomplishment that justifies the cost. We fought the Germans (twice) and Japanese to preserve that freedom. We fought the Civil War to eliminate slavery and preserve our democracy. I think those are worthy accomplishments.
Yes, war is horrible and these accomplishments came at a horrible cost, but how else does someone dissuade Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, Kim Jung Un, Ayatollah Khomeini, (the list is endless) from their evil motives except the threat of death and annihilation? These are not reasonable people who respond to anything but fear. And in case you’re keeping score, I think America has not initiated any of these conflicts but were responding to harm done to us first. That said, if Mr. Wilson is questioning our engagement in many of the recent wars, I agree that if you really love our troops, you don’t put them in harm’s way without a darn good reason. So yes, I question the justification for fighting in Korea, Vietnam, Chechnya, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, and Iraq. I don’t favor fighting other people’s battles. However, adopting a policy that we’re against any war is akin to putting a sign in your yard stating, “we are unarmed and won’t resist you.” To do so just invites aggression and the loss of everything we’ve fought to attain. Until we have something better than war, I sleep better knowing that Russia, China, and Iran are afraid that attacking the U.S. might mean their end.
Mark Dolecki
Baytown
