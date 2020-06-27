It is absolute lunacy to think that removing monuments and renaming products and places is going to appease anyone. Do you really believe changing the name of our community’s oldest high school is going help in any way? Robert E Lee High School is a historic landmark and needs to remain as such, name and all. Instead of stirring up strife, try promoting peace for your neighbor and for your community.
Delores Serrano
