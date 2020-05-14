I hope the recent crisis has restored a measure of trust in our institutions. Government agencies, big business, science and the media have performed relatively well in the face of widespread uncertainty.
They haven’t been perfect, and mistakes have been made, but these institutions have behaved much more responsibly than many of our elected officials.
Corporate America has done a remarkable job maintaining supply lines to keep grocery stores and pharmacies stocked with food and medicine. The profit motive is a very effective means to get people what they want and need.
There are shortages of critical supplies, but gradually American manufacturing is responding. Ventilators, gloves, testing kits and the like will eventually get to where they need to be when the second wave hits.
Government scientists at the NIH and CDC have also proved their worth. This virus played out almost exactly as they predicted in January. The science of immunology is clearly driven by solid theory, robust experimentation, and objective analysis of data.
To suggest that science is a secret cabal to brainwash and control us is just ludicrous. Blame the politicians and fringe commentators, who like to cast scientists as elitists who look down their noses at the common folk.
No wonder the public ignored the dire warnings in February. No one likes the smartest kid in the class.
Before I get to the media, be aware that not all outlets qualify as media.
Newspapers have again proved their value, constantly updating their readers with objective data and well researched news stories. Even local TV newscasts, normally a sensationalistic disgrace, have behaved like adults.
Local TV stations usually obsess over crime, sex, police chases and hurricanes in an effort to titillate their viewers, but they have been remarkably responsible lately. They have provided serious information without engaging in rabid sensationalism.
As usual, cable TV news and talk radio are performing a disservice to the public. Left wing commentators are falsely predicting the end of the world. Right wing pundits needlessly endanger people by calling the virus a hoax.
Over the last several decades, Americans have become increasingly mistrustful and cynical toward all institutions. These corrosive attitudes did not appear overnight, but the growth of the Internet and social media have made the situation even worse.
Politicians shamelessly exploit this fear and cynicism to get our votes. When Democrats attack the supposed evils of corporate America, it undermines faith in business and capitalism, the very institutions that create jobs and stock the aisles in our grocery stores.
When Republicans peddle completely unfounded conspiracy theories about the secretive deep state, it undermines faith in democracy and fuels animosity towards government health care experts who are trying to help us.
Over the next year or two, business, government, and science will work together to develop treatment and maybe even a vaccine for the virus. I assume most of us will stand in line to get our shots.
After that, we can start attacking them again.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
