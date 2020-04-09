“Because He lives, I can face tomorrow. Because He lives, all fear is gone.”
Lines from some of the old hymns can offer such comfort in the threatening times going on this Easter 2020. As we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we must take that hope and hold it close to our hearts, because we realize, “This world is not my home, I’m just a’ passing through.”
All that we go through here on this earth is just preparation for that which we hope to be our final destination one day. Life is not easy; it is not meant to be. The best way to endure is to take “One day at a time, sweet Jesus.” Beyond that, we cannot predict or control what will happen. We must “Put our hand in the hand of the man who stilled the waters.”
In His “Amazing Grace,” we can experience His mercy and love for all of us, His children. Because, when we “Cherish the old rugged cross and exchange it some day for a crown,” we have “Whispering Hope,” for life beyond this mortal coil. Such hope can get us through the difficult times.
“Blessed be the tie that binds our hearts in Christian love,” because there is solidarity in belonging to a church body of Christians. A team of like-minded people can be so strong and accomplish much more than just one or two. It is a solid rock on which to stand, because “All other ground is sinking sand.” The secular world offers no such stability. They are all about me, and not we.
Christ gave His life because man was too weak to live the way he should. As God knew, “Nothing but the blood of Jesus,” could save humankind. So He sent His only Son to stand in for us so we could always be, “Standing on the promises of Christ my Lord.” That is the promise of eternal life for those who would place their trust in Him and say, “Where He leads me, I will follow.”
So we can rise above the storms of this world because “When nothing else could help, love lifted me.” And if “We walk with the Lord, in the light of His love,” we can live in the surety of that love. Although we may be buffeted and tossed about, we will not go under.
Someday, when we reside with Him in heaven, there will be “No sadness, no sorrow, no troubles I see – there will be peace in the valley for you and for me.” Knowing that, we can sing the “Hallelujah Chorus!”
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
