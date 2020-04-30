As the governor is in the process of reopening our state and as a lot of districts across the area are making contingency plans to honor their graduates at a later date, we get this email from GCCISD.
“Goose Creek Memorial High School will hold a virtual graduation ceremony at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, May 23, to celebrate our Class of 2020. We feel that, due to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this is the best option for the safety of our students and their families as well as our staff.” The email closes with, Thank you for working with us to make this time special for our graduates.
This is anything but special. You have insulted and disregarded the class of 2020 beyond all reason. If other districts can wait, so can you. I think it is a case of you not wanting to put in the time and effort to have a real ceremony. You have time to reconsider. I suggest you do.
Shame on you.
James Kingsmill (my son attends GCM)
Crosby
