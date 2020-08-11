As our family increased from man and wife to three boys and a girl in a 1200 square foot house, we needed to refigure the population. Bunkbeds were the solution. We searched for quality cherry wood, with doweled joints. Furniture worthy of being handed down to generations.
Then it came time to make the beds. There is no getting around it. Putting sheets on bunkbeds is an enormous exercise. The room in which the beds were placed did not offer much choice. The stacked beds had to be placed against the wall. Putting the cute printed sheets involved sprawling on the bottom bunk to wrestle the pad and fitted sheet into place. Each time I managed to get one of the mattress corners into place, another would pop out.
