Can anyone living in the United States of America in the 21st century believe that an outgoing presidential administration would use the departments of the government to organize a coup to undo a duly elected president by the people because they didn’t like the outcome? It happened with the knowledge and the cooperation of a sitting president is beyond any belief. Obama won’t be charged personally but I do believe many may well face charges under his direction.
Please consider the seriousness of these actions and vote the party that perpetrated these actions out of any office and who also may support the defunding of any police department. You ask yourself can these people be serious but sadly it’s true.
I also hope the people of Harris County will send District Attorney Ogg packing as well. I wonder how the victims of all the criminals she released will be voting?
Raymond Martin
Mont Belvieu
