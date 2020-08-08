As bad as this Wuhan virus is, the politicization and exploitation of this virus by the Socialist Democratic Party is much worse. They’ve never been as insanely desperate to discredit President Trump and American values as now. Their lies and corruption were successful in the 2016 election in their ability to place radical Socialists in many large cities and counties across the nation.
The policies of appeasement enacted by many Socialist Democratic governors and mayors in response and support of Black Lives Matter, Antifa in their demonstrations, rioting, looting and violence in the streets were akin to pouring gas on the flames of revolution and anarchy. The death of two Black lawbreakers by law enforcement were claimed justification for their actions. Aided by news media, the Socialist Democrats’ loud cries of hatred for America and President Trump, these terrorists took control of several blocks in downtown Seattle and Washington, D.C. with no fear of punishment or prosecution since the Socialist Democrats in office of these cities called officers off and promised to eliminate or defund law enforcement agencies and rewarded these terrorists by allowing them to continue occupying these areas. Outrageous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.