I wasn’t the first in our family to break into print in The Baytown Sun. My mother, Bennie Jones, was.
In the late 1940s, when I was still churning out stories for the Goslin Press at Baytown Junior High, mother was working at The Fair department store on Texas Avenue. She entered a Sun-sponsored essay contest on “Why I Like My Customers” and won first place. With the news story about the contest, she appeared in a Sun photo with her boss, Harry Dryden, manager of The Fair, and Syd Gould, manager of The Sun advertising department. They presented her a $25 savings bond.
The news story included an excerpt from her essay.
She wrote, “I like my Baytown customers because in all my experience, from clerking in a small grocery store to altering clothing in a large department store, I have come to appreciate their warm friendliness and patience. Because the vast majority of Baytown customers are polite and courteous, my work has become a pleasure.
… This cooperation is the richest of all clerical blessings.”
At the time of the contest, mother served as assistant manager of The Fair’s ladies ready-to-wear department in addition to being in charge of alterations.
A skilled seamstress, she did alterations at The Style Shoppe after working at The Fair. The secret is out now -- she hated to sew. But that didn’t deter her from making all my clothes (hers, too) and earning extra money sewing at home for customers. Add to that list, her day job.
Never mind that she didn’t cherish the needle and thread. Contrary to lyrics in an old song, life is not a bowl of cherries. As she often said, “You do what you have to do.” In spite of health issues, mother never stopped. You never knew when she didn’t feel well because she just didn’t mention it.
Her last place of employment was at Sears. Leaving The Style Shoppe, she joined the first wave hired in 1950 at the newly built Sears store on West Texas Avenue. Mother became a division manager over the camera department and jewelry section. Though she didn’t know beans about taking pictures, she was a quick study and soon became quite adept at it.
Mother loved everything about Sears -- especially being a mentor to my friends employed part-time while going to high school or college. Among them was former classmate June Wilson Roeder, who frequently reminded me that my mother was like her second mother. June always treasured a Bible that she gave her.
To this day, long after she died in a car wreck in 1957, I hear comments and receive email messages about mother’s good deeds. It all came so naturally to this follower of the Golden Rule.
As this column grows longer and space grows shorter, my contribution to Mother’s Day coverage has to come to an end – although I could mention much more, such as the way she instilled in me the joy of learning, the power of prayer and the humor and wisdom of her hero, Will Rogers.
Honestly, with few exceptions, my mother never met a man, woman or child she didn’t like.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
