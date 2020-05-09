The Book Of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate, Ballentine Books, 2020.
“All mama’s children were sold off to different plantations, sold off one by one, two by two.” On the first page the reader is introduced to Hannie as she recalls when her siblings were sold off.
When Lisa Wingate was introduced to the Lost Friends column in the newspapers, she simply had to write a story. She imagined the many separated families finding each other through a newspaper column after the Civil War. This could be a way for children and siblings to become reunited.
The Clvil War is over and Reconstruction has begun. Lisa Wingate uses the actual stories that appeared in advertisements just after the Civil War when people were desperate to find relatives that had been dispersed as slaves. Three women are searching for family amid the destruction. A modern-day teacher learns their story and realizes it connects with her students’ lives. There were actual Lost Friends advertisements that appeared in southern newspapers after the Civil War. Newly freed slaves searched for family members who had been sold away.
In 1875 three young women dressed as boys. Each carried a private wound and powerful secrets as they leave Louisiana headed for Texas. The roads were filled with vigilantes and soldiers still fighting a long-lost war.
Lavinia and Juneau Jane are on a journey to recoup their inheritance. Hannie, formerly a slave, hopes to find her long lost family. All three of the girls dress as boys.
Skip forward 100 plus years and first year teacher Benny is desperate to interest her rural students in learning. Benny can’t even comprehend the lives of her poverty-stricken students.
When she discovers books filled the old mansion, she gets permission from the owner to start her own class library. This story intersects 1875 characters with a southern Louisiana teacher in 1987. The characters were inspired by the real life Lost Friends newspaper columns that made the novel compelling. It reflects the pain of post-Civil War history and shows the resilience of people who work through terrible situations. “The greatest hardship of the heart is to endlessly wonder about your people.”
A fascinating uplifting story about hidden history.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
