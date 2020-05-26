Don’t think the passing of actor Fred Willard didn’t go unnoticed around this house. I was never going to share this secret but here I go.
When I was a young lad at KLOL radio station, I hosted “Open Mic Night at the Comedy Annex.” That was the title of the performance. Each Tuesday, a ragtag group of writers an3
comics would head over to the workshop and try their craft of standup comedy, me being one of them. I struck up a lifelong friendship with most of the guys and gals and we have been in touch ever since.
One of the breakaway stars from there became the head writer for Saturday Night Live, and for 30 years I would watch his name scroll through the credits at the end of each show. He will remain anonymous per our agreement but he kept up with me via social media. He called when he saw my oldest daughter was in theater and said if she ever came to Hollywood he would see to it she was well taken care of. I thought he meant she would work as a hostess in a night club or something along that line. No one takes a young child and pushes them into the limelight the way my friend did Sarah Griffith.
I move her to Hollywood and the next week she is practically adopted by Mary and Fred Willard as part of their writing team in middle Hollywood called the MoHos. There is East Hollywood, West Hollywood, so because the Willard’s theater was in the middle of Hollywood, they went with the name MoHos. They are funny that way.
So for the last five years, Sarah and a team of writers have met with Mary and Fred to help write sketches for any number of TV shows, way too many to keep count of.
Deb and I would go out to see Sarah’s shows and visit with the Willard’s and they were just like my own parents, big smiles, big arms for big hugs, and great spirits loving on Sarah as if she was one of their own. They loved her. They adopted everyone who came into their realm. Kindest, warmest, sweetest, giving people you would ever hope to meet. This is a huge loss for everyone who worked with the Willard’s. What you saw on screen is exactly what you got in person.
Lanny Griffith is an REL graduate and media mogul. Contact him at lgriffith11@gmail.com.
