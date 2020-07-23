My four older brothers graduated from Lee – Roy Cavarretta (1965), Vince Cavarretta (1967), John Cavarretta (1969) and Doug Cavarretta (1971), my two sisters – Tina Cavarretta Brosh (1975) and Kathy Cavarretta Lancon (1979) and me in 1976.
We went to football games since I was old enough to walk. Robert E. Lee has graduated, employed and taught many fine citizens of Baytown. We are not a prejudiced family and some of our children have married people of color and other non-white Americans. The name of our high school did not teach us to disrespect Black people.We thought he was a great general in the Civil War. Lee argued that the war was more about states rights than slavery. But when the war ended, so did the slavery issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.