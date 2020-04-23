Our physical world is three-dimensional, yet it seems here lately that we live increasingly in a two-dimensional one. The stay-at-home restrictions because of the virus crisis have forced our lives to be dominated even more by televisions, computers, cellphones, and iPads.
I did some research on what exactly what was considered one, two, and three-dimensional. A straight line is one-dimensional; no depth or scope to it. It simply has no dimensions except length.
Two-dimensional objects have length and width, but no depth. That is why electronic devices would be considered two-dimensional. You can see the whole of it, but you cannot reach into it.
My husband used to tell me I didn’t have to travel; I could just look at pictures and that was good enough. Not! You can never get the whole experience from a picture. You can’t smell it or feel it. Although beautiful, the ambience you get with the real deal is not there.
Yet now we are being forced to settle for that two-dimensional experience. Television dominates our lives. And it is a wonderful invention, making entertainment accessible to everyone. But it cannot compare to seeing a live play at the theater, or a ball game in the grandstands. There is just not that electricity and excitement that you get from being there in person. But even if we wanted to, that is a no-no right now.
During these dark days, computers loom even larger in our lives as people work from home and kids do their classroom assignments on them. But that is not the same as being among people. It is just a thin substitute.
With social media you can interact electronically with friends and family, which can be important in this time of isolation. But it is still only two-dimensional. You cannot look on a dear friend’s face, or hug them, or feel their joy or pain. The depth of human contact is just not there.
Once I dabbled in oil painting. Depth is only an illusion on canvas. In a landscape, to make things seem closer, you add light to them. For distance, you gray down the light and blur it. If it is a good painting, it will seem as if you could step into it. But it is not real.
You can look at photos and videos of the ocean and the life beneath it. But only when you snorkel or dive in that water and move among the creatures that live there, do you know the whole extent of it.
Pictures of a mountain are gorgeous, but you must climb upon the face of it and let the wind blow in your face to truly feel the majesty of that mountain. The same goes for a waterfall. You have to be there beside it to experience the thunder and rush of its power.
The only thing real and three-dimensional is God’s green earth and the animal and human creations he placed upon it. Anything else is second best. He made it all for us. Although we have to settle for that now, hopefully soon we can return to the incomparable 3D experience of life; the real, original way God meant it to be.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
