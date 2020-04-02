Well today is the first day of April and things seem to be getting worse instead of better. This is suppose to be a day of joking with people, now it turns out to be a day that a person can’t joke about. Yes I’m talking about April Fools Day, making comments like “Hey you have a flat tire.” April fools. You have a snake in your bathroom, April fools, etc.
Looks like another month ahead of us to shelter in place before we can find out when we will be able to get back to our daily routine. I want to be able to do the things I did before but we must all sacrifice to defeat this virus. Lots of people will lose their lives before this is over and a cure for this virus must be found soon.
I get bored sitting at home day in and day out, so I go out each morning to take my nephew to work, stop get a Baytown Sun, get breakfast, then to the store and back home.
I want to thank all of the first responders for the job they are doing and thank the community for following these orders of our government. Remember we’re in this all together and let’s pray that this nightmare ends soon. Let’s not lose our sense of humor. We all need to laugh it makes us feel better. “Starting tomorrow we can all go back to our daily routine.” April fools!
