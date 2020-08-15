If Goose Creek CISD decides not to change the name of Lee High School it could negatively affect Baytown for years.
For instance, take the Bring Battleship Texas to Baytown Committee. These folks are working hard to add a great tourist attraction to Baytown. Should the Battleship Texas Foundation, (BTF) learn that our community plans to remain entrenched in glorifying the heroes of slavery and treason, maybe that’s not the image BTF wants to project onto a national symbol of strength, democracy and worldwide freedom. Slavery, treason and freedom aren’t compatible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.