Cheers
• Cheers to the Carraway ladies for stepping up to the plate with their masks and Blue Santa making a birthday all the more special. Cori Carraway was seeking to kill off the time normally spent at school and in track and tennis so she enlisted her mother Holly on a project making masks. Masks are provided to medical personnel at no cost, providing them some protection during a shortage. Meanwhile Baytown’s Blue Santa decided boys and girls needed some extra cheer this season. With kids and their families locked down at home because of the school shutdown and Stay at Home county order, Blue Santa delivered 250 packages earning a lot of goodwill for its efforts.
• Cheers to Chambers County which has an EMS service to call its own. The service is a combination of Trinity Bay and Anahuac EMS that will serve West Chambers County and Mid-Chambers County. The merger will allow the service to bring on full-time employees rather than depend on volunteers to balance their jobs. It also comes at a crucial time for the county after it reported 19 infected by COVID-19.
• Cheers to a man in Anahuac who has enough creativity and paint to create a light mood around town. Will Hughes has cut wood to make four dozen signs around town to remind residents several times over the importance of washing hands during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been a communal effort with the local hardware stores contributing wood and paint to Hughes. His goal is to create enough friendly reminders for people to be careful during the crisis and remind people we are going to make it through the coronavirus.
• Cheers to a Holy Week like no other, and not for the right reasons. On a Sunday when most pews are filled with people in their church clothes, worship will more likely take place around computer screens and iPads as messages are delivered online. The thing about Easter is Jesus arose to no fanfare. The tombstone was rolled away and he was no longer in his grave before anyone arrived to attend to his body. No matter how the message is delivered, it remains the same. And it couldn’t come at a better time as we all look forward to a better tomorrow.
Jeers
• Jeers to the possibility of a stronger than average storm season. I mean seriously. First some exec falls asleep at the wheel and allows Bill O’Brien to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Someone in the organization should lose their crayons for that one. Next you have the coronavirus pandemic and now someone is telling us we could have strong hurricanes to look forward to? Will we even have enough time to restock the shelves with toilet paper from those mystery hoarders? The key point here should be preparation. Now is the time, believe it or not, to begin stocking up on some of those items that may be slipping through the pandemic cracks like batteries. Apparently life wants to throw down a little bit and its time to answer the challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.