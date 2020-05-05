Many people have seen, or heard of, the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which provides a window into the horrible treatment of captive big cats. It shows the use of big cats for cub petting, where people pay to feed, play with, or take pictures with big cat infants, who are torn from their mothers at birth and handled excessively for these activities.
When they’re too big, they are disposed of in substandard facilities, or as pets, or even killed. Many big cats are also owned as pets and do not receive the care they need. These animals are neglected, like the tiger found in an abandoned house last year here in Houston, and abused, like those who suffered at the hands of Tiger King protagonist “Joe Exotic.”
It’s time to end this cruelty. There is a bill in the U.S. Congress called the Big Cat Public Safety Act (H.R. 1380/S.2561) that prohibits public contact with big cats and prohibits the possession of big cats as pets. Ending cub petting would reduce the constant demand for cubs, thus lowering the number of big cats who end up in private menageries and as pets. Keeping big cats out of these often-unsecure conditions will also protect public safety and the well-being of our first responders.
I urge everyone to contact U.S. Senators Cruz and Cornyn, and your U.S. Representative, to ask them to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act so these big cats receive the treatment they deserve.
Stephanie Long
Baytown
