I am a 1963 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School who is appalled that the school was not re-named decades ago.
I returned to Baytown last October for the first time since my parents closed the House of Fashion and Junior World. Baytown has changed dramatically since then but the school name remains.
It is long past time for that change.
Linda Feinberg
New York, New York
