Since my father is 86 years old and still required to pay school taxes on a fixed income, we have done questions that need to be answered. Goose Creek school board: How much is it going to cost to change the name of Robert E Lee High School? What does this cost include? School uniforms, stationary, business cards, name plaques, signs...? Where is this money coming from? If you have this much money to spend on a name change, why is it not being spent on each students’ education and teachers’ pay? If you change the name of the high school, what other schools, streets, buildings or parks are going to be the next to be changed? Why is there such a hurry to get this on the agenda to vote on with a pandemic going on? What research have you, (the board) done on what is required to do this?
Cindi Foster (REL Class of Class 76)
