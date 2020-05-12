Frank Butcher: Raymond Martin must have really aggravated you for you to come up with all that blather, “Bonnie, Clyde and Donald.” It must have also affected your memory. You said that Donald Trump is the least principled president to ever inhabit the White House. Have you forgotten the sex predator Bill Clinton? I can still see him shaking his finger at Americans and saying “I did not have sex with that woman.” And Barack Obama who left Ambassador Chris Stevens and his team in Benghazi to die and didn’t lift a finger to save them. And he then had Susan Rice make every TV outlet to spread his lies about what happened. You have a strange definition of principles.
Frankie Brewer
Baytown
