Remember the old saying, “A skunk always smells its own hole first?” Without stressing the obvious meaning, if a person is always seeing bad in everything around them, there is a good chance most of it is emanating from inside their own head. Take the race-baiters as an example. They see racism all around them because they are basically guilty of racism.
The rest of us see “people,” some of whom have different cultures or social differences. Some we associate with because they emulate our own culture. Some we don’t for the opposite reason and it is as simple as that unless you add the criminal element on any level; then all rules are different.
