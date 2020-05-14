Time again to prepare for hurricane season
Unfortunately, hurricane season doesn’t give us the courtesy of waiting until the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
Even though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, the first tropical or subtropical storm is expected to develop offshore of the southeastern United States this weekend.
Meteorologists anticipate a system to begin brewing near south Florida on Friday before strengthening into a subtropical or tropical system offshore of the Southeast coast this weekend.
The first tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean during 2020 will be named Arthur, and it will kick off what is expected to be a “very active” hurricane season by meteorologists.
Thus, it’s time again for residents along the Gulf Coast to dust off their hurricane tracking charts, get new batteries for the portable radios and stock up on plywood: Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
Hurricanes are nature’s most powerful storms and can wreak havoc hundreds of miles from the coastal area where they make landfall. Highly unpredictable, hurricanes can increase greatly in strength with very little warning.
That’s why we need to remain in awe of hurricane and prepare for the next one.
With power and running water knocked out and no air conditioning or refrigeration available, residents caught in the aftermath of a hurricane must be able to fend for themselves with few of the conveniences we enjoy every day.
You’re going to need a gallon of water per day, per person. You’re going to need food that doesn’t spoil and doesn’t need any preparation or cooking or refrigeration. Small, single-serving cans are best. And make sure you have a manual can opener.
Basically, you need to be able to survive seven days with no electricity, no refrigerator, no air conditioning and maybe no running water.
Now’s the time to check up on your insurance policies, assemble supplies you may need in one place, and learn your zip zone and evacuation route.
It has been said many times over, but it’s worth repeating: “The battle to win hurricane season is won before the season begins, not during.”
That is why it is important to prepare now for the season
— David Bloom
