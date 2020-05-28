After last week’s column on electricity markets in Texas, you were probably hoping that I would never bring up the topic again, but I just can’t help myself.
The competition model is not delivering lower electric bills for consumers, and the Texas Public Utility Commission is not helping us either. The PUC is actually doing more to protect industry than consumers.
The electricity for your home and business is generated by coal, natural gas, wind, and solar. Over time, Texas has become more and more reliant on wind and sun.
In 2019, the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas reported that green or carbon free sources produced 30% of our power. On some days, it provided more than 50%.
Alternative energy companies like Tesla want that number to go even higher, but the only way to pull that off is to boost industrial scale battery storage systems.
Much of the electricity that power plants generate is lost. Generators have to keep the juice flowing through the power lines whether you use it or not. That leads to an incredible amount of waste that could be averted with battery storage.
As you can probably guess, coal and natural gas plants are genuinely worried about these massive new battery systems. Coal plants are already shutting down because of cheap natural gas, and natural gas plants could be next if batteries get big enough to meet our needs.
Rather than compete and innovate, fossil fuel generators are trying to use bureaucratic skullduggery to stifle battery development.
Based on technical jargon that I am unable to comprehend, coal and gas are lobbying ERCOT to classify Tesla as an electricity generator, not a storage company.
Again, for reasons beyond my pay grade, classifying Tesla as a generator puts it at a financial and competitive disadvantage against the traditional power generators.
Even more troubling, the PUC is taking the side of coal and gas against wind and solar. The PUC is supposed to be a neutral entity that protects consumers, not a sop to industry.
Funny, natural gas generators sang the praises of market-based completion as they drove coal plants into bankruptcy. They changed their tune pretty quickly when wind and solar started to gobble up a bigger share of the market.
Texas fancies itself as a shining example of free enterprise capitalism, but it really is a bastion of crony capitalism.
Crony capitalism exists when powerful businesses use their political influence to stifle competition and preserve their wealth. Economists refer to this as rent seeking.
This nefarious style of capitalism only works when government regulatory agencies are captured by the industries that they are supposed to regulate.
In theory, regulators are supposed to balance the needs of consumers with the needs of business.
In this case, the PUC is the fox guarding the hen house.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
