About a hundred years ago, we had a neighbor who had such bad allergies he had to wear a specially made mask to filter out the pollen. It was strange in that I had never seen anyone wear a mask to work in their yard.
Years later, I wound up spray painting in a refinery and you bet your bippy we wore paper masks to keep the fumes out of our sinuses. Nothing unusual about that at all.
Fast forward to today and it seems everyone is wearing a mask. Many folks keep masked in their cars, and stuffed in their coat pockets for safe keeping.
I laugh each time I see someone drive down the freeway wearing a mask with no one else in the car. Something about “you’re doing it wrong” comes to mind. I have only made a few ventures out with mine and if not, the right size can be quite annoying.
My first mask looked more like an inverted snow cone. It was pointy and didn’t fit too snug around my fat jowls.
I moved up to the higher price brand and that was much better, now a fashion designer friend is spreading the word to go big or go home. He’s gone over the top with his scarves that really are attractive on ladies. Alan Gonzales can be found under the hashtag #alanatude and has left his design business in New York to come home to Houston to make a splash with his face/sash.
He was featured on “ Project Runway” and though he didn’t win, he was a stand out designer. Now he is working round the clock to get 1,500 masks ready for Meals on Wheels. This mask business is turning into a cottage industry.
Lanny Griffith is an REL graduate and media mogul. Contact him at lgriffith11@gmail.com.
