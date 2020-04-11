With all the hand-washing, one problem has a simple solution. If you use bar soap, you hate the soap slime that collects in the soap dish. To solve just remember to pick the soap up with a dry hand and not return it until you have made a lather. No excess water no slime.
I look forward to an all mail-in election this fall. If Texas can avoid unconstitutional voter suppression I have a prediction. Texas will go Blue!
Cyrus B. Fletcher
Baytown
