One of the more interesting early Cedar Bayou pioneers was Seth Cary. He was born in Vermont in 1806 and was recruited into the New Orleans Grays by Col. William Cooke in 1835 to fight for Texas Independence. He told his story to the Galveston Daily News in an 1879 interview.
The Grays sailed from Louisiana to Velasco, landing in late October and laid siege to Bexer, the old name for San Antonio. After a two month siege they captured the Alamo in December when 1300 Mexican defenders surrendered to the 450-man Texas Army. After the battle the Grays were ordered to Goliad. Seth got permission to return to Brazoria to gather some personal effects but fell sick and was unable to rejoin his company. During his absence the Grays surrendered at Goliad and shortly afterward almost all were executed on Santa Anna’s orders. He was still too ill to travel back to the Alamo and tried to rejoin the army at San Jacinto, but was so sick he was left with Dr. Harvey Whiting on Goose Creek where he recuperated for several months.
While staying at Dr. Whiting’s residence he became close friends with Benjamin Page and about 1841 moved into their home, located a little west of today’s Cedar Bayou school house. The Pages treated him as one of the family and when Benjamin became too feeble to care for the place asked Seth to take it over. This infuriated Whitney Britton who lived a few hundred yards away and wanted the place for himself. Britton shot his cattle, girdled his peach trees, destroyed his windmill, beat him with a horsewhip and threatened to kill him when he got the chance. Britton had taken a handful of rifle balls out of his pocket and told a neighbor they were for Cary. Mosely Baker, along with several neighbors told him his life was in danger and he should kill Britton when he had the chance. The Justice of the Peace told him he would be justified in doing so even if he followed him into his own house to do it! But Cary said he had always been opposed to killing a man in a private quarrel. A few days later he was riding with Dr. Whiting when he was attacked by Britton and shot him dead. He told the Justice of the Peace and then, on advice from some neighbors, left the area until things calmed down. The problem was that by now he had a considerable amount of property and those neighbors had their eyes on that property, looking to benefit from his absence.
Well, Seth found out that there was no situation so bad that it couldn’t get worse. He took refuge east of Liberty on Pine Island Bayou at an inn owned by a man named Thomas Yocum. Yocum was even more despicable than Britton. Along with his sons and brothers he had formed a gang with a wide reputation of murder, robbery and kidnapping and the inn was their headquarters. When he lived in Kentucky an older member of his family, a Revolutionary War veteran, had gotten drunk and was passed out while Yocum was making rifle balls. He took a ladle of molten lead and poured it the old man’s ear, killing him instantly. In the 1830s and 40s, cattle were driven to market in Louisiana and when the drovers would stop on the way there, Yocum was the model of hospitality and invited them back on their return trip. However when they stopped with full money belts on the way back home, Yocum would add their bodies to his bone-pile. The neighbors knew all about the goings-on but were too intimidated to do anything. When Yocum found out about Cary’s property, he hatched a scheme to murder him and throw his body into an alligator slough and then take the property for himself. He succeeded in convincing Cary to sign the property over for safe-keeping and even acquired Benjamin Page’s property which had been entrusted to Cary. The plot fell apart when a man named Higdon informed Cary what was afoot and they worked out a counter plot which saved his life. Cary continued to Houston to clear his name and then, with Higdon as a witness, traveled to Beaumont to press charges. Yocum found out and tried to escape but was hunted down and forced to sign the land back to Cary and Page. Then, depending on which account you read, two days later he was either lynched or shot dead by a vigilante group. One report says that after they hanged him, somebody drove a ten-penny nail into the base of his skull.
After his name was cleared, Seth moved back to Cedar Bayou where he lived for the rest of his life. On November 13, 1843 he married Rachel Rhea, the daughter of John Rhea who had sold 10 acres in 1844 where Cedar Bayou Church stands today. In 1855 the Methodist conference named him to a building committee for a new church on Cedar Bayou which was completed in 1857. The 1860 census shows that he had a 20 horsepower steam sawmill. By then Seth had become a wealthy and influential figure in the community. Cary’s Mill became a meeting place and a voting place. 1862 elections were held there and in 1864 the county tax assessor used the mill for his office. Cary had subdivided some of his land and named it the town of Shearn in 1859. He sold several lots, but the town didn’t really get going until 1871 when a post office called Cedar Bayou was opened there and the town began using that name. He sold the mill and became a farmer and operated the ferry at the Cedar Bayou crossing, and in 1876 he was a driving force to petition Harris County to establish a public school at Cedar Bayou.
The couple had six sons and one daughter and they were all still alive in 1882. Seth Cary was the last survivor of the New Orleans Grays and one of only a handful of survivors of the Texas Army when he died at age seventy-six at his home on Cedar Bayou July 14, 1882. He is buried at the Cedar Bayou Methodist Cemetery.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
