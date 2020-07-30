Whether people agree or disagree on the renaming of Baytown’s historical Robert E. Lee, the vote should only come from the alumni, former/current staff, and the citizens of Baytown, whom which will bear the financial burden of the act. As a proud 2000 graduate of REL and assistant drum major of the Famous Robert E. Lee band, I vehemently oppose renaming my alma mater. The only thing I ask is that the school board leave the decision to the people of Baytown, who this decision personally and financially affects.
Angel Young Brazzil
