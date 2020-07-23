I have been a part of the Baytown community for the last 20 years as a teacher and parent of two graduates from Robert E. Lee High School. Many people have been speaking of name changes and the cost associated with those changes in these times of a pandemic. As we look at the current atmosphere in the United States, I would like to give you a different side of Lee.
Over the past 90 plus years, Lee High School has taken on its own personality. In my life I have seen racial problems in my high school in Dallas. I have taught in places where the town was segregated into different neighborhoods and you just did not mix. I have had run-ins against the Klan. In other towns, I have seen people look down on others due to economic background. But at Lee High School, there is something very unique about those halls that have seen so much history. Those halls have seen the Great Depression, World War II, the 1950s, the crazy 1960s and Vietnam, racial and cultural integration, and civil rights. Something like that creates a culture all its own.
