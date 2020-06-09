I’m excited about and would like to see more attention given to the Libertarian presidential ticket. Jo Jorgensen is an accomplished, intelligent woman with many great ideas for this country. She deserves some air time so people can get to know her. I think people would be surprised and interested in knowing there’s a viable candidate and that they don’t have to pick between two senile old men. Cody Ratliff
Baytown
