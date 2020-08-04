A liberal plot

This is a decision for people in Baytown and those who have graduated from REL not a decision for people with no connection to Baytown. I graduated from Lee in 1963 and do not want to change the name. Also completed two years at Lee College and don’t want that changed either. This is a liberal plot to change our history and a way to control us by outsiders. Leave REL alone.                        

