A liberal plot
This is a decision for people in Baytown and those who have graduated from REL not a decision for people with no connection to Baytown. I graduated from Lee in 1963 and do not want to change the name. Also completed two years at Lee College and don’t want that changed either. This is a liberal plot to change our history and a way to control us by outsiders. Leave REL alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.