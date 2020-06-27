Has the looney left gone completely mad? What in the world has Christopher Columbus done except discover America. What in the world could have happened 700 years ago that has the looney left so upset that they have to destroy and deface Christopher Columbus statues for God’s sake? Can you imagine the courage of this man sailing off into the sunset with everyone telling him the world is flat and you going to drop off the face of the earth? Compare that to protesters and looters getting tattoos and snowflakes getting their feelings hurt. What has this world come to?
Raymond Martin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.