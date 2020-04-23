I enjoyed reading the Sun growing up. I was taught to be informed and to recognize baloney when I saw it. There’s a big hunk of baloney in Mr. Bloom’s editorial. Normally readers quietly shake our heads when Bloom crosses lines of journalistic ethics to further his personal political agenda but this demands a response. Editorializing in a news article is wrong but that happens repeatedly when it involves his political rivals. While an editorial is the right place for those opinions it shouldn’t be intentionally misleading. It is a fact that under Texas law a voter must certify that they have a “sickness or physical condition” to qualify for this type of mail in ballot. Being afraid you might catch something doesn’t meet that requirement. I am glad our representatives who sit on the elections committee warned voters against unknowingly committing a crime. Despite Bloom’s conspiracy theory, this law isn’t a right wing voter suppression plot. A Democratic Legislature passed the law in 1985 and it was signed by Democratic Gov. Mark White. Referencing legal absentee voting to justify illegal voting is ridiculous. Bringing up a Travis County ruling without mentioning it doesn’t apply here is misleading. The truth is Bloom only cares about these voters when it fits his agenda. Bloom was publicly against the right to vote on large tax increases. Were you “afraid of the basis of our Democracy” then Mr. Bloom? Give us back an honest paper and stop treating it like your personal blog.
Byron Schirmbeck
Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.