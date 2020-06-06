To all those on social media spreading misinformation about the lynching that occurred 100 years ago, advocating for the Texas Avenue tree to be burned, let me educate you.
The lynching occurred after a woman living in the oilfield camp accused a man of assault. The evidence was slim, but the accused was arrested and locked up in the Old Goose Creek Jail. The woman’s husband formed a lynch mob of folks from the oilfield camp, it was far from a majority of people in that camp, but it was more than enough to overwhelm the two police officers at the jail with this poor soul.
Anyway, they rode to the jail and when the officers refused to turn the man over the mob broke into the jail, beat the officers, and kidnapped the man. They took him as far as Pelly before they were sure they weren’t being followed and then they hung him from an ash tree behind the old Methodist Church in Pelly. Of course, everything down there is different now, nothing from a century ago remains, including that tree, but Bolster and Thibodeaux is the closest street intersection to where that tree once stood
No one was ever hung from the old tree at Texas Ave. Anyone saying that the tree is some kind of symbol of racism or oppression because it was used as a “hanging tree” is just wrong. It never happened. It’s not a symbol of
anything except a symbol of this town. It’s our town, and that means all of us, so when you burn something like that down you’re taking away from all of us, including yourself.
Let me also mention that the police officers at the jail each received a severe beating by the mob while attempting to prevent them from taking the man from there. The leaders of the mob were indicted and we have members of our history group that have gone to the Harris County Courthouse and dug up copies of the documents, the testimony, all of it. So we know where it happened, and it wasn’t anywhere near that Texas Avenue tree.
The worst thing about the lynching is that once folks got put under oath, it became obvious that the poor guy was innocent. The woman couldn’t identify him as the person she claimed attacked her, and what’s worse is that witnesses saw a man fitting her description of her attacker leaving the oil fields and headed for Crosby with scratches all over his face like he’d been in a fight with a woman. That man was never found and questioned.
So what happened here 100 years ago was horrible, but let’s remember that the police tried to prevent it and the location where it occurred is someone’s yard now. Place a monument at the street corner there if you want to draw attention to what happened and honor that man’s memory, but don’t mob up and go out burning things that have nothing to do with the wrong that was done. I can’t believe that we’ve gotten to the point where I need to ask this but whoever’s been doing it, please stop lobbing Molotov cocktails at the Texas Ave tree.
Lawrence J. Daniel
Baytown
(0) comments
