He tried to drop me hints that all was not well with him. With each yellowed leaf that he fell to the floor, my Pittious Porum posted a message. The least I could have done was to have offered him a drink and a small dose of Miracle Grow. Pittious didn’t leave me all at once. A leaf here, a dried twig there. Will he notice if I replace him?
Pittious had lived near my back door for eight years, interfering with the opening of the door if I was bringing in packages. Visiting friends suggested I cut him back. Who has time? Now that I am suffering a broken foot, I am further behind than ever on the feeding and watering of plants.
With a walker and a boot, shrouded in a face mask, I attempt a shopping expedition to Walmart. Like an addict, I veer off the toothpaste aisle to the Garden Center. A sale on Benjamin Ficuses is my undoing. I enjoy watching Ficus leaves , tiny babies peer out from the bush and wave at the ceiling fan. Every morning the baby leaves have grown, but there are even more babies.
Like an addict, I cruise the Garden Center, tempted by everything but trying to resist, looking for my next hit. Each green leafy arm waves at me saying, “Pick me!” I inspect the bottom of an humble ivy and realize it needs repotting. I must save this poor ivy from its pot bound condition. A colorful ceramic pot will stop the root bound condition.
Movies often use the tag line, “No animals were harmed in the making of this film.” Many houseplants have been harmed by my neglect, especially during the pampering of my foot. Neglected, starved, dehydrated. Maybe the neighborhood garden club should insist we be licensed to adopt tropical houseplants. Next time I need toothpaste, maybe I’ll pick up that Norfolk Pine. It will make a pretty Christmas tree.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
