Please fact check elected officials before reporting their responses as fact. A newspaper is supposed to more than just a mouthpiece for Chambers of Commerce, industry and politicians.
Good journalism includes interviewing that chair of the Texas House of Representatives Elections Committee about voting by mail. Kudos to The Sun.
Allowing that chair, Rep. Stephanie Klick (R-Richland Hills), to use your newspaper to distribute misinformation is not the mark for good journalism.
The Sun reported “Klick said other states have used all mail-in balloting, but only in certain circumstances.” That is factually incorrect and easily verified. States that conduct all elections by mail and the state laws that allows vote-by-mail are Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
Rep. Klick is trying to convince Texans that vote by mail is impossible because of all the difficulties of implementing it in the midst of pandemic. I can’t think of a better time to make sure that voters and their votes are safe with mail-in ballots and extended voting periods. Five other states prove Klick’s claims to be wrong. That should have been part of The Sun’s reporting. Susan Cummings
Baytown
