The Faculty Assembly of Lee College is committed to our students, to the college, and to our community. We are bearing witnesses to an American tragedy, and we must take a united stand to make certain that it is a tragedy that will no longer be repeated.
We are resolved that injustice against one person is an injustice against all … we are citizens of a nation that aspires to be a melting pot where race, religious or political creed, gender, orientation, or other characteristics do not divide us but enrich us. The death of George Floyd presents a call to action, one we can no longer ignore. We must, as educators and as human beings, abandon attitudes and values that tolerate racism, sexism or any other belief that serves to weaken our bonds with one another.
It is time to call upon each and every member of our Lee College family to help lead by example; to use our voices, collectively and individually, to decry violence against any member of this society. It is time to expect accountability, collectively and individually, from every member of this society. It is long past time to become the change we wish to see … collectively and individually. As faculty, we can educate, we can advise, and we can even bring hope … but these worthwhile endeavors cannot happen unless we lead. We must not let the struggles of so many be in vain, and must pledge to help one another transform this college into a reflection of a society where all of us are truly equal.
We now call on the Lee College community to undertake a very public and honest dialogue through ongoing professional development activities, through a series of public forums to encourage greater understanding and cooperation, and to expand meaningful opportunities for students in areas including diversity and conflict management. Empathy in the absence of action is apathy.
The Executive Committee of
the Lee College Faculty Assembly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.